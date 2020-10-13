October 2020 financial aid tip for students











A good admissions essay may mean more financial aid for college.

Some colleges, especially private schools, require an essay as part of the admissions process for college freshmen. That essay may also help when it comes to paying for college, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

Generally, the more exclusive the college, the more important the essay may be in admissions and financial aid decisions.

Essays help schools learn more about students by giving them a chance to set themselves apart from other applicants.

“College essays are a great opportunity for students to show schools who they are and share more about their dreams for the future and educational goals,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Give yourself time to edit your essay before you submit — if your writing is thoughtful and free of errors, it will improve your chances of getting in to the school of your choice and receiving scholarships to attend.”

Students, who must write an essay as part of the admissions process, should have a teacher, school counselor or parent review the essay before it is submitted to the college.

Some schools let students submit nontraditional essays such as poems, song lyrics or videos, which allow students to display their creativity.

