Oct. 9 W’burg blood drive planned; Oct. 13 Corbin blood drive planned











Local residents will have the opportunity to donate blood during blood drives planned for this week in Williamsburg and for next week in Corbin.

A blood drive will take place on Friday, Oct. 9, from 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center, which is located at 650 S. 10th Street.

A blood drive will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Parkway Ministries Fellowship Room at 510 Cumberland Gap Parkway.

The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) needs area residents to donate blood and help ensure an adequate blood supply.

Patients at the 70 plus Kentucky hospitals served by KBC rely on donors to roll up their sleeves and save a neighbor with regular blood donations.

Blood products are often used to help cancer patients, trauma patients, women in childbirth and individuals with chronic illnesses, like sickle cell anemia.

“Blood donors who regularly donate at local blood drives ensure that blood is on the shelf to help these patients in times of need,” a KBC news release stated.

Donors at this upcoming Kentucky Blood Center blood drive will receive the center’s limited-edition #SaveANeighbor Kentucky socks.

Blood donors must be 17-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo identification and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-olds can donate with a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call (800) 775-2522.