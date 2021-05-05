Previous Story
Oaks indicted for first-degree assault, DUI
Posted On 05 May 2021
A Williamsburg man was indicted on numerous charges Monday, including four counts of first-degree assault, after his vehicle allegedly crossed the median and struck a Kubota side by side severely injuring three juvenile passengers on April 22.
