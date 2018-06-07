Oak Ridge Boys to play The Arena in November













The men who made “Elvira” a household name in 1981 are coming to The Arena in Corbin on November 23.

The Oak Ridge Boys, whose iconic hit went to number 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles Chart and peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart later that year will perform a combination Christmas and hits show.

“They play forever,” said Arena Director Kristi Balla of the group featuring Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban.

“They do all of their hits. Then they do Christmas favorites,” she said.

Balla said the Arena will be set up for a half-house, meaning a capacity of 3,800. Ticket prices will be $30 and $40 and will go on sale Friday at The Arena box office and Ticketmaster.

Balla said bringing the Oak Ridge Boys to Corbin has been something she has been working on for quite some time.

“A lot of people have mentioned bringing them,” Balla said.

“They still sell out,” Balla said of the group which has compiled 12 gold, three platinum and one double platinum album, one double platinum single, more than a dozen number one singles and more than 30 top ten hits.

Though the group has had multiple members throughout its history, the current lineup of Allen, Bosnall, Golden with his familiar beard, and Sterban with his bass voice has scored some of the group’s biggest hits including: “Elvira,” “Thank God for Kids,” “American Made,” and “Fancy Free.”

“When I go on stage, I get the same feeling I had the first time I sang with

The Oak Ridge Boys,” says lead singer Duane Allen. “This is the only job I’ve ever

wanted to have.”

In 1987, Golden left the band to pursue a solo career. He was replaced by Steve Sanders, who had been playing guitar in the group’s band.

In late 1995, Sanders left the band and during a New Year’s Eve show in Merrillville, Indiana, Allen, Bosnall and Sterban were rejoined on stage by Golden.

“I feel like I can do what I do on stage just as good now as I could 20 years ago,” Bosnall said.

“The people who come out, who bring their families to see us, deserve everything I’ve got,” he added.

In 2014, the group released, “Boys Night Out,” a live recording featuring 14 of their hits.

Balla said while country music has proved successful for the venue, she continues to work on other genres and is bringing other events to The Arena.

Two announcements are forthcoming regarding other musical acts.

“They are totally different from the Oak Ridge Boys,” Balla said explaining one is a classic rock act.

“We also have a really cool family event that has never been here before,” she said.

In addition, Union College will play a regular season game at the venue against Indiana University – East, who is among the top teams in NAIA on December 10.

“The UC coach had brought his team up to the Arena to practice on our floor in preparation for an upcoming tournament back in December. I told the coach they should play a game up here and he agreed,” Balla explained.