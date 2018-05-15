Nursing student wins scholarship













A nursing student at the University of the Cumberlands (UC) was recently awarded a scholarship through the Kentucky Coalition of Nurse Practitioners and Nurse Midwives (KCNPNM).

Diane Glenn is earning her Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FP) degree from the Cumberlands and is this year’s winner of KCNPNM Scholarship.

Scholarship applicants were judged on six categories, including academics, professional involvement, financial need, recommendation, personal and professional goals, and a short essay written by the applicant.

The award was given to Glenn at the 30th Regional Conference Toward Excellence Awards Banquet held at the Lexington Convention Center.

The MSN-FNP curriculum at UC is 100 percent online and prepares students for the role of Nurse Practitioner.

Graduates are prepared to assume the responsibility and accountability for health promotion, maintenance, assessment, diagnosis and management of patient problems utilizing both pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic interventions.