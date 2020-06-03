Number of new COVID-19 cases varying locally between counties











The number of COVID-19 cases locally has been up and down in recent days with some counties reporting new cases, and other counties reporting that all of their patients have either recovered or are no longer in isolation.

Knox County reported its ninth and tenth COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Knox County’s first eight COVID-19 cases have all been released from isolation.

Out of the first eight Knox County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, and two patients are ages 51-60, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Bell County

Bell County didn’t report its first COVID-19 case until May 16, and now has multiple confirmed cases.

On Sunday, the Bell County Health Department reported its third COVID-19 case, and on Monday, reported its fourth COVID-19 case.

Whitley County

Whitley County reported its 11th COVID-19 case on May 17, and on Saturday, that patient was released from isolation, said Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 11 Whitley County cases, two patients are ages 18-30, three patients are ages 31-40, two patients are ages 41-50, one patient is age 51-60, two patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s 21st COVID-19 case was reported on May 8, and as of Friday, the county reported no active COVID-19 cases with the last case having recovered.

Out of the 21 cases, two are deceased, and 19 have recovered.

Out of the Laurel County cases, four patients are ages 18-30, five patients are ages 31-40, one patient is age 41-50, three patients are ages 51-60, seven patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Other cases

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, but all 13 cases have now been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 10,185 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 442 deaths from the virus. At least 253,585 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,275 people have recovered, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.