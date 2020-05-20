Number of local COVID-19 cases grows in recent days











The number of local COVID-19 cases continues to grow, but not in large numbers.

The Whitley County Health Department reported the county’s 11th confirmed COVID-19 case Sunday afternoon.

The person is isolating at home.

10 of the 11 cases have been released from isolation.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 11 Whitley County cases, two patients are ages 18-30, three patients are ages 31-40, two patients are ages 41-50, one patient is age 51-60, two patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported its first COVID-19 case Saturday.

WRIL radio reports that the person is a young boy, whose mother said her son is asymptomatic.

“Everyone that my child has been in contact with (which is only a hand full of people, his close family) are getting tested for the virus. As of now my child is 100% asymptomatic and we will be quarantined for the next 14 days at our home,” the mother told the radio station.

Knox County

Knox County reported its eighth COVID-19 case on May 15, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Knox County’s first six COVID-19 cases have all been released from isolation.

Out of the eight Knox County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, and two patients are ages 51-60, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s 21st COVID-19 case was reported on May 8.

Out of the 21 cases, two are deceased, 17 have fully recovered, and two cases are active.

Among the active cases, both are self-isolating at home.

Out of the Laurel County cases, four patients are ages 18-30, five patients are ages 31-40, one patient is age 41-50, three patients are ages 51-60, seven patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Other cases

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, but all 13 cases have now been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 8,069 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 366 deaths from the virus. At least 153,800 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.