NSDAR chapter cleans gravesites











The William Whitley Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution rededicated and cleaned the gravesites of Captain Charles A. Gatliff (1748-1838) and his wife Christina McGuire Gatliff (1753-1807) following its regular monthly meeting on April 10 in Williamsburg, stated a press release from the chapter.

Photo SUBMITTED Rededication: Jill Wilder Roaden, direct descendant of Charles A. Gatliff; Dianne Chambers, regent; and Carolyn M. Falin, vice regent, were some of the members who visited the gravesites of Captain Charles A. Gatliff and Christina McGuire Gatliff after the NSDAR Chapter’s meeting on April 10.

The graves are located on private property near Ky 92 E towards Poplar Creek.

Christina Gatliff and her children were captured during the Martin’s Station siege and marched to Detroit along with the Berry Family, whose gravesites were cleaned and rededicated by NSDAR members in the fall of 2020, stated the release.

Charles Gatliff was not with his wife when they were captured because he had been dispatched to Fort Boonsboro. He had been falsely informed that a siege was taking place there and help was needed. Charles Gatliff was unable to search for his family due to his duties in the war. He falsely presumed his family had been killed.

The rededication of the gravesites is part of the chapter’s project to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, stated the release.

The next rededication will be in commemoration of Memorial Day. Members will visit the gravesite of Patriot William Rose (1757-1835).