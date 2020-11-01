Nov. 6 blood drive planned at Corbin Lowes store











Local residents will have the opportunity to donate blood during a blood drive planned for early next month in Corbin.

A blood drive will take place on Friday, Nov. 6, from 2 – 4:30 p.m. at the Corbin Lowes, which is located at 777 West Cumberland Gap Parkway.

Donations are by appointment only and face coverings must be worn. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) needs area residents to donate blood and help ensure an adequate blood supply.

“Every day, Kentucky Blood Center needs more than 400 donors to donate blood so that local patients’ lives can be saved. Patients need blood for a variety of reasons – cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more. Local blood donors are the reason why Kentucky Blood Center can provide the life-saving gifts needed to more than 70 hospitals,” officials said in a KBC release.

Patients at the 70 plus Kentucky hospitals served by KBC rely on donors to roll up their sleeves and save a neighbor with regular blood donations.

Blood products are often used to help cancer patients, trauma patients, women in childbirth and individuals with chronic illnesses, like sickle cell anemia.

“Blood donors who regularly donate at local blood drives ensure that blood is on the shelf to help these patients in times of need,” a KBC news release stated.

Donors at this upcoming Kentucky Blood Center blood drive will receive a KBC T-shirt.

Blood donors must be 17-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo identification and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-olds can donate with a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call (800) 775-2522.