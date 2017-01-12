By Teresa Brooks

Heather Norton and Matthew Massengill were united in holy matrimony by Rev. Mahan Archer on August 27, 2016 at The Stables in LaFollette, TN.

The bride is the daughter of Susan Tidwell Brown, the late Shelton Norton Jr., and the stepdaughter of Dale Brown of Williamsburg. She is a 2004 graduate of Williamsburg High School where she was a Governor’s Scholar; 2008 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University; 2014 graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College; and, 2015 graduate of Vanderbilt University where she earned the MSN in advanced practice nursing. She is employed at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville as a Nurse Practitioner.

The groom is the son of Vickie and Mike Massengill of LaFollette, TN. He is a 2003 graduate of Campbell County Comprehensive High School and currently taking college classes at NJATC through the Electrical Training Alliance. He is employed at Tennessee Consolidated Electric.

Presenting the bride for marriage was her brother, Matthew Norton. Serving as ring bearer was the bride’s nephew, Parker Swafford; flower girl was bride’s niece, Elizabeth Norton.

The best man was Nathan Massengill, groom’s son. Groomsmen were Travis Tidwell and Justin Chapman. Bridesmaids were Susanna Shelley and Candace Norton, both of Williamsburg; Brandie Bradley and Lauren Weekley, both of Knoxville; and Danielle Back of West Carrollton, OH.

The wedding reception was also held at The Stables.

The couple honeymooned on Hawaii’s Big Island.