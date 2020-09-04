Northbound I-75 to be reduced to one lane Wednesday near state line











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that the right lane of Interstate 75 will be closed in southern Whitley County on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Officials said the closure is necessary as crews will be conducting surveying operations on a portion of the entrance ramp to the Kentucky Welcome Center.

The Lane will be closed beginning at the state line from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Traffic will revert to two lanes at the one-mile marker.