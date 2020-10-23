North Corbin man charged with wanton endangerment over shots fired in crowded neighborhood











A north Corbin man was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing a rifle in a crowded neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher S. West, 28 at a residence off of Appaloosa trail, off of North Ky. 1223.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies responded to the scene at approximately 3:50 p.m. in response to a report that a verbal argument had turned physical.

“Deputies learned through investigation that shots had been fired from a rile,” Acciardo said explaining that West told deputies he had fired the .22 caliber rifle into the air to scare his relatives that were allegedly attacking him.

However, deputies noted that at the time the shots were fired there were numerous children and adults outside throughout the neighborhood.

As a result, West was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.

In addition, deputies served West with an outstanding Knox County bench warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

West was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.