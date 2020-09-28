









Norman Lawson, age 77, of Stearns, Kentucky (formerly of Williamsburg), departed this life on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 7, 1943 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late George and Mary (Smith) Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gorman and Norman Lawson.

Norman was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by son, Lee Albert Lawson (Janet) of Hobe Sound, Florida; stepson, Jerry Michael Lynch (Wave) of Hamilton, Ohio; daughter, Valerie Sue Keyes of Norwood, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Seth Lee Lawson, Nick Lynch, Ed Lynch, Nathan Keyes, Christian Keyes, Elijah Keyes and Keyes; brothers, Floyd Lawson of Mason, Ohio, Clayton Lawson of Williamsburg, L.A. Lawson (Brenda) of Williamsburg, and George Lawson (Vickey) of Williamsburg; three sisters Ileene Lawson of Florence, Kentucky, Patricia Lawson of Florence, Kentucky, and Shirley Lawson of Norwood, Ohio; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, September 26, at the Frank Lawson Cemetery on Highway 92 East, Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.