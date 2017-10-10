Posted On October 10, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Norman Grant, 81, of Woodbine, passed away on Thursday October 5, 2017 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born in Knox County and was a retired coal miner and had attended Indian Creek Baptist Church.

Norman was preceded in death by his mother, Mallie Grant; father, Bradley Carter; brothers, Wilikie Lee Grant and Garrett Dean Grant; and by a sister, Mary Sue Myers.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Grant; son, Jamie Perkins; grandsons, Payton, Koby, and Brayden Perkins; brothers, John Bill Grant (Janice), Harold Grant (Sheila), Rickey Grant (Sherry), and Jerry Grant (Sharon); and by several nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The funeral service for Norman Grant was held Monday, October 9, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial followed in the Grant Cemetery, Little Indian Creek Road, Knox County.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at http://www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com/