Norman Grant, 81, of Woodbine, passed away on Thursday October 5, 2017 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born in Knox County and was a retired coal miner and had attended Indian Creek Baptist Church.
Norman was preceded in death by his mother, Mallie Grant; father, Bradley Carter; brothers, Wilikie Lee Grant and Garrett Dean Grant; and by a sister, Mary Sue Myers.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Grant; son, Jamie Perkins; grandsons, Payton, Koby, and Brayden Perkins; brothers, John Bill Grant (Janice), Harold Grant (Sheila), Rickey Grant (Sherry), and Jerry Grant (Sharon); and by several nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The funeral service for Norman Grant was held Monday, October 9, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
Burial followed in the Grant Cemetery, Little Indian Creek Road, Knox County.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at http://www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com/
