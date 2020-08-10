









Norma Ruth Jones, age 82, Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. She was born July 17, 1938 in Duff, Tennessee to the late Millard and Lyda Prewitt Jones. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Davis and Chettie Jones; and four brothers, Joe Jones, Tom Jones, Roy Jones and Clyde Jones.

She is survived by three sisters, Agnes Sweeney of Williamsburg, Ky., Venice Jones of Columbus, Indiana and Cledia Tuttle of Lexington, Ky.; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside service will be held at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, August 12, at Piney Grove Cemetery at Goldbug with Rev. James Hodge officiating. Interment will follow at the Piney Grove Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.