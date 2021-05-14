









Norma Pauline Brooks Douglas, age 71, of Newcomb, Tennessee passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born October 5, 1949 in Little Elk (Pioneer), Tennessee.

Norma is preceded in death by her father, William Perry Brooks; mother, Hannah Louise Cox Brooks; and sister, Betty Sue Starkey.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert Douglas; daughters, Teresa Lynn Pritikin and husband Michael, and Jeanette Wenzel and husband John; grandson, Christian Wenzel; brothers, James Lewis Brooks and Johnny Brooks; sisters, Martha Pellinghelli, Letha Jean Buckner and Bonnie Douglas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Thursday, May 13, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.