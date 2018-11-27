











Norma Lene Foley, 71, of Woodbine passed away Monday, November 19, 2018, at The Heritage.

She was born October 13, 1947, in Pineville.

A member of Chapel Grove Church, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Although her most prized role was caring for her family, she also worked for many years as a beautician at Otilla’s Beauty Shop and as a packer at Laurel Cookie Factory.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Muriel Lawson, and two daughters: Judy Lee Foley and Teresa Lee Foley Grant.

She leaves behind her devoted family: husband, Arthur “Mac” Foley; daughter, Michele Foley; grandson, Wilkie Lee Grant; granddaughter, Abby Teresa Lee Smith; father,

Billy Ray Lawson; and son-in-law, Gary Grant; and many other relatives and numerous friends. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 23, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bo Miracle officiating.

Burial followed in Campbell Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.