









Norma June Lawson, 75, of East Hwy 904, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on September 13, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born on December 12, 1943 in Gatliff, Kentucky to Clinton Broyles and Hattie (Carroll) Broyles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Hattie (Carroll) Broyles; husband, Clyde “Tommy” Lawson; sisters, Louise Weber, Blanche Vanover, Jewel Grillon, and infant Hattie Ruth; brothers, Joe Broyles, Doyle Broyles, Drew Broyles, and Jack Broyles and son-in-law, George “Butch” Monhollen.

Norma was the founding member of the Patterson Creek Vol. Fire Department and the founder of the Nevisdale Resource Center.

Norma was a precious individual, whom was loved and respected and who leaves a wonderful legacy in our community.

She is survived by her three daughters, Connie Monhollen of Williamsburg, Debbie Powers (Tracy) of Williamsburg, and Cindy Hamblin of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Rachel Monhollen, Zack Powers, and Bethany Powers; two God sent grand-daughters, Ciara Pittman and Lilly Pittman; sisters, Betty Fryman (Dale) of Williamsburg and Joyce McCullah (Bennie) of Williamsburg; special brother-in-law, Raymond Grillon of Williamsburg; special niece, Sandra Broyles of Michigan; along with her special girls, Kelly, Christine, Susan, Julie, Lisa, and Carol; her beloved dog, Heidi; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerome McCullah and Rev. Terry Cox officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

