









Norma Jean Sizemore, 77, of Corbin, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Corbin. Her husband, Carl Sizemore, survives.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 14, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Wilmer Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. The family respectfully asks that COVID-19 guidelines for wearing a mask and social distancing be followed. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.