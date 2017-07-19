By Teresa Brooks

Norma Jean Patton Lovitt, 61, of the Mountain Ash Community, Williamsburg, departed this life on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico, TN.

She was born on February 8, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Clyde Howard Patton and Audrey (White) Patton.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, William H. Patton.

She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Lovitt of Williamsburg; her children, Amy (Lovitt) Lunsford (Craig) of Williamsburg and Melissa (Lovitt) Albertini (Andrew) of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Zachary Albertini, Benjamin Albertini, Samuel Albertini, Makenzie Lunsford and Madison Lunsford; sister, Wanda (Patton) Newman (Melvin) of Cincinnati, OH; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, July 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Carpenter officiating.

She was laid to rest in the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.