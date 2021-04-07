









Norma Jean Faulkner, age 76, of Johnny Drive, Science Hill, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the J.W. Ruby Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Norma was born on November 27, 1944 in Gatliff, Kentucky to the late Martin and Flora Mae (Peace) Rains. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Truman Faulkner; and sisters, Ruth Shelton and Thelma Monhollen.

She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Robinson (Jimmy) of Science Hill, Kentucky and Melody Tye (Tony) of Uniontown, West Virginia; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Kelly (Aaron), Michael Croley (Ashley), Brittanie Tye, Tabetha Norton (Timothy), Tyler Croley, Justin Robinson (Ashley) and John Earl Robinson; eleven great-grandchildren, Dakota Lawson, Katibeth Kelly, Shawn Kelly, Logan Kelly, Laci Croley, Ally Jo Croley, Jonah Croley, Reagan Tarr, Adyson Norton, Macie Norton and Anna Grace Robinson; great-great granddaughter, Ella Rae Lawson; two sisters, Mary Creekmore and Amy Barnhill of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, April 10, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:30 P.M. Saturday, April 10, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sam Walden officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Siler Cemetery at Verne.

