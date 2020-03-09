









Norma Durham, age 75, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home. She was born October 27, 1944, in Whitley County, KY, to the late Walter B. and Pauline Lawson Hickey. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Jean Walters; granddaughter, Shelly Lynn Walters; grandson, Jesse James Smith; great-grandson, Mason Dewey Smith; two sisters, Sidney Sebastain and Margaret Hickey; and one brother, Larry Hickey.

She is survived by her husband, James Durham of Williamsburg, KY; three daughters, Pat Durham (Ronald Brassfield) of Williamsburg, KY, Peggy Smith of Williamsburg, KY, and Debbie Sizemore (Arnold) of Williamsburg, KY; six grandchildren, James Lloyd Walters of TN, Randy Sizemore of Williamsburg, KY, Carol Smith of Williamsburg, KY, Travis Sizemore of Williamsburg, KY, Samantha Walters of Corbin, KY, and Richard Smith of Williamsburg, KY; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Walter Hickey Jr. (Vena) of DeGraff, OH, and Dan Hickey (Kim) of Piqua, OH; special nephew, Robert Sebastain; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Monday, March 9, at Ellison Funeral Home with Pastor Zach Davis and Robbie Sebastain officiating. Interment was in Durham Family Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.