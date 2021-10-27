









Norma Decker, age 58, of Runway Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

Norma was born on March 4, 1963 in Liberty, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Hansford and her husband, Wade Decker.

She is survived by five children, Amy Nicole Bailey and companion Christina Grassi of West Palm Beach, Florida, Steven Wade Decker (Tosha) of Williamsburg, Kala Leann Sowinski (Matt) of Williamsburg, Dustin Decker (Caitlyn) of Corbin and Justin Decker of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Nathaniel Decker, Maggie Decker, Lila Decker, Rilyn Decker, Damian Sowinski and Trinity Sowinski; her mother, Geraldine Hansford of Williamsburg; two sisters, Lesia Williams (Danny) and Regina Hansford (Jamie Hamlin) of Williamsburg; three brothers, Bill Craig (Geannette) of Bethel, Ohio, Gary Hansford (Jessie) of Williamsburg and Wes Williamson of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Friday, October 29, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 29, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Burial service in the Decker Family Cemetery will be private.

