









Noreta “Dee Dee” Partin Pugsley, age 75, of Hilliard, OH, formerly of Williamsburg, KY passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hilliard Assisted Living in Hilliard, OH. She was born December 26, 1945 in Frakes, KY to the late Garrett and Martha Lambdin Partin. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by one grandchild; Darla Joy Tedrick, one great grandchild; Luke, three sisters; Eddith Britton, Mae Overton, June Price, three brothers; Edward Partin, Wayne Partin, and Earl Partin.

She is survived by her husband; Terry Pugsley of Williamsburg, KY, son; Eddie Pugsley (Marie) of Hilliard, OH, two daughters; Rhonda Viers (Michael) of Ogden, UT, Angela Solomon (Lee) of Ocean City, MD, 10 grandchildren; David Ho-Todd (Heather), Scott Pugsley, Benjamin Pugsley, Adam Pugsley, Nicholas Franks, Travis Franks, Jake Viers, Zachary Viers, Ashlee Solomon, Brandon Solomon, seven great grandchildren; Elliott, Avery, Nathaniel, Xavier, Silas, Daniel, Kai, five sisters; Jean Lowe of Cincinnati, OH, Lois Davis of Benton, KY, Maxine Potts of Middletown, OH, Edra Mitchell (John) of Indiana, Bobbie McLaughlin (Dick) of Middletown, OH, four brothers; Kenneth Partin (Patsy) of Louisville, KY, Ronnie Partin (Maxine) of Williamsburg, KY, Larry Partin (Diane) of TX, Randall Partin (Debbie) of Williamsburg, KY, several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 25 at Pleasant View Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Sester and Rev. Larry Partin officiating. Interment was in Pleasant View Cemetery Moses Addition.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Patches of Light P.O. Box 153 Hilliard, Ohio 43026.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg, KY is in charge of arrangements.