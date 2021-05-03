









Nora Ellen Jones, age 89, of Briar Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, April 30, 2021 at her home. Nora was born on July 14, 1931 in Gatliff, Kentucky to the late Roscoe and Florence (Lee) Peace. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Charley” Jones; and two sons, Gary Jones and Larry Jones.

Nora is survived by her devoted son, David Jones of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Calvin Jones and Joseph Jones; two great-grandchildren, Breanna Jones and Joe Jones Jr.; daughter-in-law, Donna Barton Jones of Williamsburg; special nieces, Judy Rickett and Velta “Sissy” Taylor; special nephew, Jason Peace; her beloved dachshunds, Pearl and Amber; her special friends from VNA Hospice, Ed, Diana, Barbara and Jeannie; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, May 3, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 4, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Whitley Memorial Gardens in Williamsburg.

