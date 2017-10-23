Posted On October 23, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Nora Cleo Osborne, 81, of Whittier, NC, formerly of London, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017, in North Carolina.

Born June 7, 1936, in Clay County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nola Harris.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Additionally, she will be remembered as a person who had a “green thumb” for anything that grows. She also enjoyed sewing immensely, especially quilting. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by two children: Liz Hibbitts and Danny Hibbitts, and by two brothers: Stanley Harris and Gene Harris.

She leaves behind her loving family: husband, Walter “Junior” Osborne; four children: E.C. Hibbitts, Mary Hibbitts, R.C. Hibbitts and wife Liz, and Vickie Phelps and husband Jacque; 10 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren; three siblings: Doris Baker, Lois Wilson and husband Bobby, and Dema House and husband G.M.; and many other relatives and numerous friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 21, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Edward Holmes officiating.

Burial followed in Osborne Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.