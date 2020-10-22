









Nona Lee Tye Smoot, age 91, of Florence Avenue, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Nona was born on May 15, 1929, in Packard, Kentucky, to the late Will “Rab” and Thelma (Taylor) Tye. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Noble Cortland Smoot Sr.; daughter, Vivian Johnson; brother, Eugene Tye; sisters, Lillie Mae Haun, Erelene Martin and Edith Jones; grandson, Brian Lee Johnson; great-grandsons, Eli Johnson and Matthew Williams; and special sister by love, Edna Early. Nona was a member of Riverside Church of God.

She is survived her children, Virginia Dave (Sammy) of Mooresville, North Carolina, Noble C. Smoot Jr. (Rose) of Covington, Kentucky, Janice Sue Mays (Tommy) of Erlanger, Kentucky, Hattie Jean Sears (Larry) of Richmond, Kentucky, Omega Carson (Tim) of London, Kentucky, Byron Wayne Smoot of Richmond, Kentucky and Michael Craig Smoot of Cincinnati, Ohio; 22 grandchildren: Robbie Johnson, Nona Williams, Venita Johnson, Tracy Jean Smoot, Brittany Smoot, Joclynne Byers, Tommy Mays, Brandy Mays, Jason Mays, Sonya Garcia, Terri Dave, Neal Sears, Cecily Sears, Hannah Carson, Colby Sears, Savannah Smoot, Sydney Smoot, Hallee Smoot, Briana Hardin, Mia Smoot, Jaylah Powell, and Juluain Lunce; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Alma Umber (Harold) of Highland Park, Michigan; brother, Ted Tye of Jellico, Tennessee; two other sons by love, not blood, Michael Morris Whaley and Jerry W. Croley; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. on Friday, October 23, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 24, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randall Halcomb and Rev. Arlie Petree officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery. Ryan Williams, Bill Williams Jr., Robbie Johnson, TJ Mays, Curl Eric K. Jones, Tom Tom Mays, Michael Umber, Savion Mays and Jason Mays will serve as pallbearers.

