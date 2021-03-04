









Nona (Hamblin) Young, age 90, of Kokomo, Indiana, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, went to the arms of Jesus at 6pm on February 28, 2021 at her home. She was born December 16, 1930 to Viola (Taylor) and Benjamin Hamblin in Gatliff Kentucky. She was married to Charlie Everett Young May 29, 1948; he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; children, Connie Sue and Danny Dale Young; and sisters, Flora Arnold, Dottie Powers, and Dora Vescio. She was a member of the Clearfork Baptist Church and attended Crossroads Community Church.

She is survived by her daughters, JoAnn (Jeff) Slover Lee of Summit, MO and Marcia Bogue of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Jeremy (Misty) of Welcher, MO, Daniel Welcher (Melynda) of Welcher, MO, Brandon (Mandi) Bogue and Blake (Carly) Bogue both of Kokomo, IN; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Arbutis Pearson (William d), Elsie Schneider (Norb d), Dena Osborn (Ted d), Shirley Kaminski (Robert), Kathy Hamblin, Donna Pierce (Richard d), and Jenny Jones (Phillip); brother, Earl Hamblin and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be at Croley Funeral Home on Saturday, March 6, with visitation from 10am to 12 pm and funeral service at 12 pm with Brandon Bogue officiating the ceremony. Burial will be at Young Cemetery.

