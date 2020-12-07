









Nolan Vincent Fields Jr., age 65, of Corbin, KY, departed this life Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home. He was born June 27, 1955 in Jellico, TN to the late Nolan Vincent Fields Sr. and Peggy Shelley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patty Fields; fathers, Nolan Vincent Fields Sr., and Herbert Shelley.

He is survived by his mother, Peggy Shelley; brothers, Clarence Fields (Delores), Bryce Fields, Jeff Shelley (Janna), and Dewayne Shelley, all of Williamsburg; sister, Mary Lee Shelley of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

There will be no public visitation or funeral. He will be laid to rest in the Elliott Cemetery in Williamsburg, KY after a family service there.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Ellison Funeral Home in honor of Nolan Fields.

