Posted On October 4, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Nola Lou Gregory, 61, of Felts School Road, Corbin, departed this life on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born on October 14, 1955 in Corbin, to Nolan Bird and Peggy (Prewitt) Bird.

She was preceded in death by her father, Nolan Bird; and sons, Charles Robert Gregory and Todd Rex Gregory, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Clyde Rex Gregory of Corbin; daughter, Heather Renae Gregory Hudson (John) of Williamsburg; mother, Peggy Bird of Williamsburg; special cousins, Charles “Abe” Sutton (Betty) of Berkley, MI and Vicky Lynn Lawson of Williamsburg; several aunts and uncles; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday October 7, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Rayborn officiating.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.