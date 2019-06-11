









Noah Miller, 81, of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Jellico Medical Center.

He was born February 5, 1938 in Harlan, KY.

Noah was preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha Ann “Mattie” Slavey Miller; brothers, James Robert Miller, Charlie Wilmer Miller, Roy Franklin Miller, George Miller; sisters, Eva Bentley, Martha Dandy, Delores Irene Cooper, Georgia May Boyle, Alice Aileen Miller, Mildred Marie Kelley.

He is survived by his wife, Sallie Jeffers Miller; son, James Ray Pricher; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Byrd and Rev. Bill Jackson officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.