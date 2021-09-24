









Noah Brooks Daniels, age 46, of Skaggs Branch Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on August 13, 1975 in Trenton, Michigan to the late Noah and Willidean (Lowe) Daniels. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Margie Lowe; grandfather, J.C. Lowe; uncle, James Lowe and Mother-in-law, Judy Dunbar.

Brooks attended Clearfork Baptist Church. He loved spending time outdoors riding his Harley and Razor and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Tandy Lynn Daniels of Williamsburg; three children, Dakota Brooks Daniels, Noah Hunter Daniels and Dalton Wayne Daniels, all of Williamsburg; sister, Tina Marie Carpenter (Wade) of Williamsburg; brother, Jimmy Daniels (Cindy) of Williamsburg; niece, Jerica Daniels of Williamsburg; nephews, John Carpenter, Jeremy Daniels and Caleb Carpenter; several other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Sunday, September 26, at Croley Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 1:00 P.M. Monday, September 27, at the Anderson-Siler Cemetery on Lot Mud Creek Road in Williamsburg. Rev. Gerald Mullins will be officiating the service.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of arrangements.