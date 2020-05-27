No new COVID-19 cases reported in Whitley, Knox or Laurel counties since May 17











The number of COVID-19 cases locally has not grown in recent days, but there are still positive patients, who remain in isolation.

Whitley County reported its 11th COVID-19 case on May 17. Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein said Tuesday that this patient remains in isolation at home.

The county’s first 10 COVID-19 cases have been released from isolation.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 11 Whitley County cases, two patients are ages 18-30, three patients are ages 31-40, two patients are ages 41-50, one patient is age 51-60, two patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s 21st COVID-19 case was reported on May 8.

Out of the 21 cases, two are deceased, 18 have fully recovered, and one case is active and self-isolating at home.

Out of the Laurel County cases, four patients are ages 18-30, five patients are ages 31-40, one patient is age 41-50, three patients are ages 51-60, seven patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Knox County

Knox County reported its eighth COVID-19 case on May 15, according to the Knox County Health Department.

The Knox County Health Department announced Tuesday that all COVID-19 patients have fully recovered and all close contacts have completed their isolation and quarantine time.

Knox County’s first six COVID-19 cases have all been released from isolation.

Out of the eight Knox County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, and two patients are ages 51-60, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Other cases

The Bell County Health Department reported its first COVID-19 case on May 16.

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, but all 13 cases have now been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 8,951 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 394 deaths from the virus. At least 193,576 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.