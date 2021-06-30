No injuries during four-vehicle crash on Main Street











No one was injured during a four-vehicle accident along Main Street in downtown Corbin that occurred between Second and Third streets shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Corbin Police Officer Rob Jones said that the driver of a Toyota Prius briefly looked down at his phone and sideswiped a Subaru Outback and and Buick Century, which were both parked along Main Street. The impacted knocked the Buick into the back of a Ford Edge, which was parked in front of it.

No charges were filed in connection with the incident.

Multiple units from the Corbin Fire Department responded to the scene to help provided traffic control.

Whitley County EMS also briefly responded, but no one was injured.

Wallins Wreck Service removed some of the damaged vehicles.