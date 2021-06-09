No indication when Laurel River Lake Spillway Beach will reopen











It is unclear when the Laurel River Lake Spillway Beach will reopen to the public.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announced Friday the immediate closure of Spillway Beach due to E.coli detected in the water. High water levels and geese are suspected to be the cause, according to an announcement by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The nearby recreation area is still open for picnicking, and the playground remains open. No other beaches at Laurel River Lake are affected.

Signs have been posted and caution tape installed warning the public not to swim at this location.

Follow-up testing of the Spillway beach swimming area will continue until conditions return to acceptable levels, but officials have not indicated a timeline in regards to when the beach will reopen.

For any questions pertaining to the beach closure, please call the Lake Cumberland Resource Manager’s Office at (606) 679-6337.

Contact the U.S. Forest Service Daniel Boone National Forest for information on boat launching.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.

The public can also follow Laurel River Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/laurelriverlake.