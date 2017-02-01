No decision yet on whether to seek death penalty in triple homicide case
By Mark White
Mark White 2017-02-01T17:06:03+00:00
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of murder in the death of her husband and two children.
Prosecutors haven’t decided yet whether they will seek the death penalty against a Williamsburg woman, who allegedly shot and killed her two teenage daughters and her husband on Jan. 13 in their home.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.