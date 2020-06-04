No-Cost Antibody Testing at First Care Urgent Care











First Care, is now offering antibody testing at all of their 18 locations at no-cost to insured* or uninsured patients.

In addition to testing for current COVID-19 symptoms, First Care is now offering an antibody test to detect if a patient had a previous COVID-19 infection. The process includes an examination of each patient’s symptoms and a blood test conducted in the clinic. A no-cost COVID-19 diagnostic test may be conducted during the visit to determine if the possible infection is active.

First Care accepts Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance plans. Most plans have waived copays, so First Care will not collect anything from insured patients getting tested. If patients are uninsured, First Care will enroll these individuals in the HRSA Uninsured Program for full coverage of their visit.

“We are working with a CLIA-accredited lab to get results for both COVID-19 diagnostic testing and antibody testing results back within 72 hours ”, Rob Pantoja, CEO said, “We have been working very hard to get these testing resources to our communities and also make it convenient and hassle-free for our patients.”

Each location offers no-appointment-necessary visits with licensed providers for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries. First Care Urgent Care utilizes stringent sanitation and infection control procedures while also following CDC Infection Control guidelines in their cleaning regimens. For more information, please visit firstcareclinics.com.

*For a limited time, COVID-19 testing and related office visits are currently free to patients under most insurance plans.