By Dean Manning

No one has been arrested, yet, but Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies seized assorted drugs and currency from a Lily residence.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies went to the residence on Walnut Road off of Echo Valley Road about 9 a.m. to serve a search warrant.

No one was home at the time.

“You read it to the door,” Acciardo said of how a search warrant is executed when no one is at the residence.

Deputies found approximately seven ounces of crystal methamphetamine, assorted prescription pills, marijuana and currency.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Acciardo declined to provide additional details.

Detective Jason Back is leading the investigation. Detective James Sizemore, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Lt. Greg Poynter, Sergeant John Inman, Deputy Shannon Jones and Deputy Travis Napier and Bailiff Robert Reed assisted in executing the search warrant.