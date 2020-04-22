Previous Story
Ninth COVID-19 case diagnosed in Whitley County Wednesday
Posted On 22 Apr 2020
The Whitley County Health Department reported its ninth COVID-19 case late Wednesday afternoon.
A total of four cases have been released from isolation, and five patients are still in isolation.
Six diagnosed patients have been males, and three females.
Two patients are/were isolated in the hospital, and seven are/were isolated at home.
The majority of diagnosed patients are now age 50 or younger.
There is one patient in the 18-30 year old category, two patients in the 31-40 year old category, and two patients in the 41-50 year old category.
One patient is 51-60 years old; two patients are 61-70 years old; and one patient is 71-80 years old.
Neither Knox or Laurel counties reported new diagnosed cases Wednesday.