Ninth COVID-19 case diagnosed in Whitley County Wednesday











The Whitley County Health Department reported its ninth COVID-19 case late Wednesday afternoon.

A total of four cases have been released from isolation, and five patients are still in isolation.

Six diagnosed patients have been males, and three females.

Two patients are/were isolated in the hospital, and seven are/were isolated at home.

The majority of diagnosed patients are now age 50 or younger.

There is one patient in the 18-30 year old category, two patients in the 31-40 year old category, and two patients in the 41-50 year old category.

One patient is 51-60 years old; two patients are 61-70 years old; and one patient is 71-80 years old.

Neither Knox or Laurel counties reported new diagnosed cases Wednesday.