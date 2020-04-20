Niles Edward Leforce Jr.











Niles “Ed” Edward Leforce, Jr., age 51, Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home. He was born January 27, 1969, in Corbin, Kentucky. Ed was a lifetime member of the Jellico Rescue Squad and Captain of the South Whitley Volunteer Fire Department. He served as a Reserve Deputy for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department for several years. Ed was of the Pentecostal faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Niles Edward Leforce, Sr.; mother, Helen Louise Chambers Bales; and brother, Larry “Peanut” Patrick Kesterson.

Ed is survived by his wife, Deanna Smith Leforce; daughters, Kindal Haun and husband Aaron of Corbin, Kentucky and Jessica Shaye Hill and husband Daniel of Newport News, Virginia; five grandchildren, Jace, Maci and Kenna Haun and Draven and Jarvan Hill; brother, Cecil Dewayne LeForce and wife Lori of Jellico, Tennessee; sister, Nina Siler and husband Milford of Duff, Tennessee; father and mother-in-law, Ron and Sharlene Smith of Clairfield, Tennessee; nieces and nephews that loved him dearly: Hayley, Alexis and Logan Henderson, Jerry and Natasha Siler, Dustin and Kayla LeForce, and Patrick and Tamara Silcox; in addition to a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Visitation and funeral services were private and officiated by Rev. Ray Landes. Committal was held Saturday, April 18, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldrige Community) Jellico, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.