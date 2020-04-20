Nick Wilson’s fiance among family members to visit ‘Survivor’ contestants in week 10











Whitley County’s Nick Wilson had the opportunity to show fiancé Grisel around the Survivor camp as the 10 remaining Winners at War contestants received visits from their families to kick off the 10th episode.

“This is unbelievable!” Nick said as host Jeff Probst called out the contestants one by one and announced which family members had flown to Fiji.

When Probst called Nick up and asked Grisel to come out, the couple had a long embrace and kiss.

“You look great,” Grisel said to Nick.

Probst asked Nick for his thoughts on the family meeting.

“At home everything happens so fast that it is hard to put it aside and see what is right in front of you,” Nick said. “I never want to take it for granted again.”

Probst announced a loved one challenge which would involve all of the adults swimming out into the ocean as far as they could while the children played on the beach.

He quickly changed his tune, announcing there would be no challenge and everyone would be going back to camp to show the loved one Survivor life.

At camp, the contestants enjoyed a picnic lunch featuring hamburgers and hot dogs.

Over on the Edge of Extinction, the eight contestants who were waiting for their final chance to earn their way back into the game watched in trepidation as a large white boat approached the island.

However, the boat held their family members and they were given the opportunity to enjoy a visit.

With the family visits completed, the remaining contestants came back together with Probst for the immunity challenge.

The contestants raced to stack letter blocks spelling the word immunity on their respective wobbly table that they also had to keep steady be keeping tension on a rope. If the table fell and their blocks fell, the contestant had to start over.

Not only did all of the blocks have to be stacked, but they had to be in the correct order.

In addition to immunity, the winner would receive two fire tokens.

The lead changed multiple times throughout the challenge with Nick racing with Tony and Tyson. However, soon after Nick placed the first m on top of u, n, I, t, and y, his blocks went tumbling.

Tony and Ben went down to the wire, racing to get back to their respective platforms after stacking all of the letters.

When Ben’s stack fell, Tony was able to complete the challenge.

Back at camp, the contestants began scrambling to decide who would be the next person sent to the Edge of Extinction.

At one point, Nick was with Tony and Ben discussing possibly blindsiding Jeremy.

“It is chaos at camp,” Kim confessed.

Tribal council opened with Probst asking Nick how he was feeling.

Nick admitted he was frustrated seeing close allies Yul and Wendell sent to the Edge of Extinction, back-to-back.

“It feels like we are playing Survivor now,” Nick said when Probst commented on all of the whispering that was occurring during the tribal council.

As the whispering died down, Probst announced it was time to vote.

Jeremy and Sophie spoke at the same time. Jeremy has a “Safety Without Power” parchment which gave him immunity, but at the cost of his vote for that tribal council.

Sarah had a “Steal a Vote” parchment, which would allow her to take another contestant’s vote and vote in that contestant’s place in addition to her own vote.

The two went back and forth on who should speak first, and both appeared to decide to keep their advantages.

However, as the whispering continued, Jeremy elected to play his Safety Without Power.

Seconds after, Sophie calls Nick, Tony, Ben and Sarah to a huddle together to decide what they wanted to do during the vote.

“He left his squad,” Wendell said of Jeremy as Tyson, Kim, Denise and Michele are left on the outs of the discussion.

Sarah then played her Steal a Vote on Denise, giving the majority six votes.

Kim threw a Hail Mary to Denise by playing her hidden immunity idol for Denise.

In the end, Tyson was sent to the Edge of Extinction with five votes, though only four were shown on air. Sophie and Denise each received two votes.