Nick Wilson unable to overcome disadvantages as Survivor contestants sent to Edge of Extinction compete in last chance to get back in game











Whitley County’s Nick Wilson’s effort to return from the Edge of Extinction and continue his quest from the $2 million grand prize in Survivor: Winners at War was short lived Wednesday night.

The show opened with the 14 contestants who had been voted out and sent to the Edge, returning for the last shot to rejoin the game.

In addition to Nick, there was: Natalie, Amber, Danni, Ethan, Tyson, Rob, Parvati, Yul, Wendell, Adam, Sophie, Kim, and Jeremy.

Nick, who was the last person voted out of the tribe found himself at a severe disadvantage as others had used the fire tokens they had accumulated to buy advantages that he was not able to overcome.

Natalie, who was the first person voted out of the tribe on day two, purchased three advantages, moving her well ahead in the obstacle course.

Though she faced a challenge from Wendell, Yul and Parvati, Natalie was able to fight her way to the finish line, sinking the last ball on the puzzle ahead of Wendell to take the win and return to the game.

The final three came down to Tony, Natalie and Michele, with Tony taking home the $2 million.