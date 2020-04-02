Nick Wilson loses ally in latest ‘Survivor’ episode











Week eight of CBS’s Survivor: Winners at War, included Whitley County’s Nick Wilson’s name in the discussion of who to vote to send to the Edge of Extinction.

While Nick’s name was not written down in the voting, his ally, Wendell was voted out of the tribe.

The episode opened with eight contestants on the Edge of Extinction heading out to compete in the return challenge.

The contestants had the opportunity to use their accumulated fire tokens to purchase an advantage in the competition.

Natalie, Danni, Ethan, Tyson and Rob each did so, while Yul, Amber and Parvati did not.

The ninth person who had been voted to the Edge of Extinction, Sandra, had elected to leave the competition soon after she was voted out at tribal council.

The contest involved racing through an obstacle course to unlock a gate and then retrieve a ball that they had to maneuver through a snake-shaped puzzle.

As part of the course, the contestants had to dig up a bag containing the ropes they would use to tie together multiple sticks.

The contestants who had the advantage would not have to dig up their bags.

Tyson and Rob got out to an early lead, with Rob getting his wooden pole and securing the key to unlock his gate first.

As the contestants reached the puzzle, Rob and Tyson each dropped the ball from the track, giving Natalie a chance to come from behind and win.

However, her ball dropped giving Danni the lead for a few seconds before her ball dropped.

The contest came down to Tyson and Rob with Tyson taking the win by just a second.

Tyson joined the 11 other contestants in the merged tribe, while the others were sent back to the Edge of Extinction where they would wait for one last opportunity to earn their way back into the game.

In addition, host Jeff Probst announced that seven contestants from the Edge of Extinction would be the start of the jury that will determine the ultimate winner.

When the merged tribe arrived at the old Sele camp, they had a scroll waiting announcing that inflation had struck and the price for comforts and additional supplies had increased.

However, there was a feast waiting, after which the political game began to determine who would be the next contestant sent to the Edge of Extinction.

Wendell confessed that he had Nick and Michelle on board with him after they worked together in the Sele tribe to vote out Yul.

He talked with Jeremy about the situation in an effort to bring him into the alliance. While Jeremy said he was on board with working with the group, he confessed that he wouldn’t mind seeing Nick go.

Tyson and Ben were shown discussing how the game needed to play out, agreeing that the little fish, including Nick, needed to be eliminated.

While the weather had been sunny, the rain began pouring on what was scheduled to be the day of an immunity challenge.

“You can either laugh or cry,” Kim said.

Nick and Wendell spoke with Tyson in an effort to target Denise.

“I want to vote people out that are playing a winner’s game,” Wendell said.

As the tribe gathered for what would be the first immunity challenge, the rain continued.

The challenge involved contestants wrapping their arms and legs around a pole. The last one remaining would win immunity.

Probst announced the last man and woman left would each receive immunity, along with a fire token.

The challenge was made tougher as the poles were wet from the rain.

The battle among the men came down to Nick and Jeremy.

Nick had a solid grip on his pole and appeared fairly comfortable, while Jeremy, who was barefoot, had secured his toes into one of the toeholds.

“We could be here for a while, Probst said.

As time went on, Nick began sliding down the pole as he adjusted his grip, but couldn’t outlast Jeremy, who won the challenge.

Denise was able to beat out the other women to also win immunity.

Jeremy confessed his plan was to go after Nick.

“I want to drive. I don’t everyone to know I’m driving this thing,” Jeremy said.

Tony, Ben and Jeremy talked about who to vote out next, narrowing it down to Nick or Wendell.

“Nick is a hyena,” Been said.

“Socially, his game is pretty good.

Nick confessed that he is working to get Adam voted out.

“Everyone that has worked whim him says don’t trust Adam,” Nick said.

However, other tribe members continued to mention Wendell.

“I’m scared,” Adam confessed. “I need to be here tomorrow.”

At the tribal council, Nick admitted he didn’t want to look like the guy who was paranoid about his future.

When the votes were cast, Nick’s vote for Adam was shown on camera.

“Your reputation in the game has preceded you,” Nick said in explaining his vote.

Adam was shown writing down Wendell’s name.

“It is you or me,” Adam said.

No one play a hidden immunity idol.

The first votes out of the jar went to Adam. However, Wendell racked up a series of votes, and was sent to the Edge of Extinction.

Nick and Michele, who were sitting near each other during the tribal council, expressed their surprise to each other.

As he headed to the Edge of Extinction, Wendell gave one of his fire tokens to Michelle and the other to Nick.