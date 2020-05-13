Nick Wilson down, but not quite out on Survivor: Edge of Extinction as finale airs tonight











As CBS’s Survivor: Edge of Extinction comes down to the finale Wednesday night, Whitley County’s Nick Wilson has one last opportunity to put himself in the running for the $2 million grand prize.

Wilson was the last contestant sent to the Edge of Extinction before the final opportunity to rejoin the tribe.

He will compete against: Natalie, Amber, Danni, Ethan, Tyson, Rob, Parvati, Yul, Wendell, Adam, Sophie, Kim and Jeremy to return and go up against Ben, Sarah, Tony, Denise and Michele for the prize.

Before leaving the Edge of Extinction, the contestants had the opportunity to use their Survivor currency, known as fire tokens, to purchase food, advantages in the challenge, and even immunity idols to play if they returned to the game.

Wilson had no fire tokens to spend, but the contestants who have been on the Edge of Extinction longer have been living on a cup of rice and whatever they elected to purchase with their tokens.

Should Wilson win the challenge and return to the tribe, he will find himself in a similar situation to when he won Survivor: David versus Goliath.

Wilson admitted that he played up the idea that he was the dumb redneck from southeast Kentucky for as long as he could to get further into the game.

He became known as the, “hillbilly lawyer” because of it.

However, Wilson was able to win multiple immunity challenges down the stretch to keep himself in the game, even when he was the last member of the original David tribe.

The finale and reunion show, during which the winner of the $2 million will be revealed, will begin at 8 p.m.