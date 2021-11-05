









Nicholas Sincere Rainwater, age 15, of Green Valley Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Nicholas was born on May 31, 2006 in Jellico, Tennessee to Bayron F. Quant and Donna Michelle Rainwater. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Donna Lou Rainwater. Nicholas was an active member of the Williamsburg High School Football team.

He is survived by his parents, Bayron F. Quant and Donna Michelle Rainwater of Williamsburg; three brothers, Jayden Rainwater, Xavier Quant and Isaac Quant of Williamsburg; two sisters, Angelica Marie Quant of New Jersey and Unique Quant of New York; grandparents, Maria Elena Quant of New York, Harvey Rainwater of Williamsburg and Tameka Rainwater (Notcha) of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, November 6, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Holder officiating.

