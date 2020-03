Nicholas Raylee Manes, newborn son of Nicholas Manes and Tracy Honeycutt, was born and left this earth on Friday, March 13, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, March 18, at Corn Creek Cemetery in Woodbine. Friends and family may meet at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home at 10:30 Wednesday for the procession to the cemetery. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.