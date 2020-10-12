Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Nicholas Norman Clark

Posted On 12 Oct 2020
Nicholas Norman Clark, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. on Wednesday, October 14, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. A brief service will take place at 12:30 P.M. on Wednesday followed by military honors by the American Legion Post #88. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society. COVID-19 regulations require those attending to social distance and wear a mask. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com  Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

