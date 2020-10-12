









Nicholas Norman Clark, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. on Wednesday, October 14, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. A brief service will take place at 12:30 P.M. on Wednesday followed by military honors by the American Legion Post #88. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society. COVID-19 regulations require those attending to social distance and wear a mask. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.