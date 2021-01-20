Next up for undefeated Lady Colonels: Jenkins, South, North Laurel











The beat went on for the Whitley County Lady Colonels Basketball Team who improved to a perfect 6-0 on the season with recent wins over Madison Central, Middlesboro and Williamsburg.

“There is a lot of buy-in,” said coach Sean Pigman when asked the key to the hot start for his team, noting whether it is in the weight room, during shooting drills, ball handling drills, or come game time, he is seeing a complete effort.