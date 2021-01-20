Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Next up for undefeated Lady Colonels: Jenkins, South, North Laurel

Posted On 20 Jan 2021
The beat went on for the Whitley County Lady Colonels Basketball Team who improved to a perfect 6-0 on the season with recent wins over Madison Central, Middlesboro and Williamsburg.

“There is a lot of buy-in,” said coach Sean Pigman when asked the key to the hot start for his team, noting whether it is in the weight room, during shooting drills, ball handling drills, or  come game time, he is seeing a complete effort.

