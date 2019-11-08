Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Next phase of I-75 widening to begin Monday in northern Laurel County

Posted On 08 Nov 2019
Beginning Monday, Interstate 75 in northern Laurel County will become a construction zone.

Construction crews will begin work on another phase of the effort to widen the interstate to at least six lanes throughout Kentucky.

This phase will cover mile markers 40 to 49 from London to the recently completed section in Rockcastle County.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say some north and southbound lanes will be closed as part of the work, adding that the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.

As part of the project, the two bridges carrying traffic on U.S. 25 over the interstate will be replaced.

In addition, truck lanes will be added to the steep grades near Woods Creek Lake Dam just south of Exit 49.

