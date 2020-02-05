News Journal wins more awards than first thought











The News Journal, which recently received the first place award for General Excellence in the large weekly division of the Kentucky Press Association’s Excellence in Kentucky Newspaper Awards contest, received a few more awards than first thought.

When results of the contest were revealed during the KPA’s 151st Annual Convention on Jan. 24, four News Journal awards were not listed due to a technical glitch.

The newspaper was notified about the additional awards Sunday.

News Editor Mark White received a first place award for best feature picture for a photo he took of Williamsburg High School archer Mason Manning, who was the subject of a feature story written by Sports Editor Trevor Sherman.

Reporter Dean Manning received a third place award in the category of best ongoing-continuing news coverage for his coverage of the federal court trial of ex-Williamsburg pharmacist Kim Jones, who was convicted of unlawfully dispensing controlled substances and dispensing controlled substances to patients outside the scope of professional service. She received a 6.5-year prison sentence.

In the category of best special section, the News Journal staff took home a second place award for the Tri-County Visitor’s Guide. Sherman also took home a third place award in this category for a special section on the 50th District Basketball Tournament.

The four additional awards bring the count to 16 total awards that the News Journal received, including the first place General Excellence Award for the fourth consecutive year.